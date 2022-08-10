Lincoln National Corp Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Kroger by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,498 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 172,748 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Kroger by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

