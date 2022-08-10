Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $423.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

