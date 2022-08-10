Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. CICC Research began coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Livent from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Livent stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.02. Livent has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,549,000 after purchasing an additional 109,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,300,000 after purchasing an additional 190,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

