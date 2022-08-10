Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,759 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MDRX. TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,204 in the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

