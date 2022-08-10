Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,242 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NEE stock opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

