Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

