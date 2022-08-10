Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 258,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,417. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

