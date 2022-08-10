Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 27,130 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 152.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,730. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

