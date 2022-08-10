Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 41,622 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,622 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Community Health Systems worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 261,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,850.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 261,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,850.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 220,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $467.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

