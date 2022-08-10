Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 53,199 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NX stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $792.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.30. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

