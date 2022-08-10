Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

