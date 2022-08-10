Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 345.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after buying an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after buying an additional 359,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after buying an additional 138,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after buying an additional 707,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

