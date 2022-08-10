Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 106,710 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SXC opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $571.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

