Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of W&T Offshore worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $5,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 254,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 416,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.00 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

