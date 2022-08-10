Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of W&T Offshore worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $5,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 254,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 416,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.
W&T Offshore Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.00 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
W&T Offshore Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.