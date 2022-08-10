Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Hibbett worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $627.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Hibbett Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.



