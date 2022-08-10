Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of OSI Systems worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.