Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vector Group worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 103,838 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 223,992 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VGR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.