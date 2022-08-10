Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 502.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

EXP stock opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.