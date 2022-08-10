Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $30.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.