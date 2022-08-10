Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $271.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

