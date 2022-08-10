Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 62,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SFL worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.78.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

