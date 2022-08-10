Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 386.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 651.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,762 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $964.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $580,227. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOSL. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

