Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,434 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 174.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,265,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

