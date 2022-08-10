Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,370 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

