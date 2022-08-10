Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.53.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $195.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $21,314,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 136,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,915 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

