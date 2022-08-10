MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

MacroGenics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $312.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MacroGenics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

