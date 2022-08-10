MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 509,801 shares.The stock last traded at $14.08 and had previously closed at $13.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

