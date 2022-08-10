MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 509,801 shares.The stock last traded at $14.08 and had previously closed at $13.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
MAG Silver Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.13.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.