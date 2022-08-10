MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

MarketWise Price Performance

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketWise will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 660,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 720,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,170. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise



MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

