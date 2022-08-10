MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

MarketWise Price Performance

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketWise will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 660,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 720,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,170. Company insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.