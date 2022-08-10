MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.18.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. MasTec has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 233,351 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.