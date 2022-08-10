Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.81.

Match Group Trading Down 5.3 %

MTCH opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

