McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $384.00. The stock traded as high as $349.86 and last traded at $345.88, with a volume of 1388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.69.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,512 shares of company stock worth $19,103,825 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McKesson Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in McKesson by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

