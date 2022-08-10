MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

MediaAlpha Stock Down 15.3 %

NYSE:MAX opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.87. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $5,785,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

