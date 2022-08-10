Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) PT Raised to $20.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRSN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $678.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 14,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 14,760 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,753.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 211,268 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $707,747.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares in the company, valued at $27,092,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 647,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,323. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,755,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 506,870 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,990,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 145,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 441,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also

