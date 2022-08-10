MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

NYSE MET opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

