Michael G. Combs Sells 772 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $125,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.04. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorVel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

