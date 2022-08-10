Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.15.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,198,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 152,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 58,632 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

