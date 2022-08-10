Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $181.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

