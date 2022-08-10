Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $181.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

