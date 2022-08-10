Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 117.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

