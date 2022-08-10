Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.