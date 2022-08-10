Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,847 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 141.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.33 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

