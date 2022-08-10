Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 19,678 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $6,359,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 419,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

