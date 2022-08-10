Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 35,491 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,322 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $107,911,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

