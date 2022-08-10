Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,217 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $193,556,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,033 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 147,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.