Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,954 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $439,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $151.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average of $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

