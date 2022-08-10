Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,638 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Trimble by 48.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Trimble by 156.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.