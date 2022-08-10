Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

