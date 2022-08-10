Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

