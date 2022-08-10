Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,204,000 after buying an additional 627,853 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,893,000 after buying an additional 200,680 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,109,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $108.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

