Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.82 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

